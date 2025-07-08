CATEGORIES
home News

Why Nintendo's Games Could Release For The Switch 2 Faster Than Expected

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 08, 2025, 01:35 PM EDT
nintendo shorter games hero
The gaming industry is currently facing several headwinds. Games are becoming increasingly more expensive to make as development cycles routinely stretch to five or more years. If a project doesn’t sell well enough it can easily sink a development studio. Nintendo, however, is looking to avoid these stumbling blocks of as it enters its Switch 2 era.

During a Q&A with shareholders, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, spoke of the challenges the company faces. “The game business has always been a high-risk business, and we recognize that rising development costs are increasing that risk.” Now that it has more powerful hardware available, it would be easy to fall into the trap of making sprawling worlds that are more graphically impressive.

Instead, the company is looking for a different path forward to minimize that risk. It believes that it’s “possible to develop game software with shorter development periods that still offer consumers a sense of novelty.” In theory this should be a viable option for Nintendo as it has been focusing more on gameplay with its latest titles because of the limitations of the original Switch hardware.

nintendo shorter games body

Although shortening development times isn’t the only solution the company is exploring. It’s also going to be making investments that it hopes will lead to a more efficient development cycles. It will be interesting to see if Nintendo ends up leveraging AI to introduce those efficiencies. It’s a very traditional company that can oftentimes seem resistant to using new technologies, so it might not be ready to make that jump.

Pricing strategy is another way the company hopes to get more profit out of every game. While many thought Grand Theft Auto VI would be the game to push beyond the standard $70 price tag, it was Nintendo with Mario Kart World that ripped that band-aid off with a price of $80. Not every game will hit that price point, though, as the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza will still cost $70.

These seem like prudent strategies for Nintendo and the the gaming industry as a whole. Hopefully it works out well for Nintendo and other developers and publishers can follow suit.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, switch-2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment