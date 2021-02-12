Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Limited Edition Is Out Now, Here's Where To Buy

Coinciding with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a handful of retailers have also begun selling a Mario themed Nintendo Switch console. This is a limited edition release, and like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed console that came before it, the Nintendo Switch - Mario Red & Blue Edition is probably going to sell out fast as well.





It fact, it is already showing as "sold out" on Nintendo's webstore, and Amazon only shows marketplace listings with inflated pricing. Perhaps both sites will have more inventory in the coming hours, days, and maybe even weeks. In the meantime, you can still find the console in stock at places like Best Buy and Target.





Here is a roundup of the retail listings, with stock status at the time of this writing...