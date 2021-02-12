Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Limited Edition Is Out Now, Here's Where To Buy
Coinciding with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a handful of retailers have also begun selling a Mario themed Nintendo Switch console. This is a limited edition release, and like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed console that came before it, the Nintendo Switch - Mario Red & Blue Edition is probably going to sell out fast as well.
It fact, it is already showing as "sold out" on Nintendo's webstore, and Amazon only shows marketplace listings with inflated pricing. Perhaps both sites will have more inventory in the coming hours, days, and maybe even weeks. In the meantime, you can still find the console in stock at places like Best Buy and Target.
Here is a roundup of the retail listings, with stock status at the time of this writing...
- Adorama: Temporarily Not Available
- Amazon: Out of Stock
- Best Buy: In Stock for $299.99
- GameStop: In Stock for $299.99
- Nintendo: Out of Stock
- Target: In Stock for $299.99
The Mario-themed console sticks with a red and blue color scheme, to match the outfit worn by the iconic plumber. Both Joy-Con controllers are red, as is the main console trim and docking station, while the Joy-Con grips and controller holder are blue. The package also comes with a special Mario-theme carrying case for the Switch.
This is the newest revision of the Switch, so you get the benefit of longer battery life compared to the one that came out in March 2017 (4.5 to 9 hours, versus 2.5 to 6.5 hours).
As for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, you can find that on Amazon for $59.99. As we wrote about last month, this is a port (or expansion) of the original Super Mario 3D game that launches to the Wii U way back in 2013. It features updated graphics and a Bowser's Fury mode that was not included in the original release.