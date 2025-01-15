Nintendo Lawyer Discusses Game Piracy And Emulation Lawsuit Strategy





As a perfect illustration of this point, we have a lecture from Koji Nishiura. Mr. Nishiura is a lawyer and serves as the Deputy General Manager of Nintendo's Intellectual Property Department. In this role, he oversees the company's efforts to protect its intellectual property, which includes a firm stance on addressing copyright infringement. This extends not only to traditional cases, such as unauthorized distribution or use of their games, but also to areas like fan-created games inspired by or utilizing Nintendo copyrights other fan works, as well as the use of emulators, which some might consider more nuanced or contentious.





Nishiura Koji, Nintendo's Deputy General Manager of Intellectual Property. Photo: DenFamiNicoGamer

He also noted that emulators can become illegal if they disable what Japanese law refers to as "technical protection measures"—essentially, if they break encryption. While the United States' Digital Millennium Copyright Act has similar protections, even using similar nomenclature ("technological protection measures"), there are key differences in how the matter is treated on either side of the Pacific Ocean. Getting around encryption is distinct from cracking it in the United States, while in Japan both are considered "circumvention."







Examples of forbidden acts under Japan's Unfair Competition Act. Click for a translated version.