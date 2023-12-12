CATEGORIES
New York Unveils $10B Plan To Build A Cutting-Edge Chip Research Complex

by Alan VelascoTuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:03 AM EDT
The State of New York is allocating $10 billion in a new partnership with various semiconductor companies such as IBM, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and Micron. The goal is to establish a research and development center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex that will work on next-generation semiconductors. Another notable aspect of this project is that the High NA EUV Center is publicly owned, making it the first in North America to have this distinction.

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, spoke highly of the new project saying that it “will secure a strong pipeline for semiconductor innovation, keeping New York State at the center of semiconductor expertise, accelerating the growth of the global chip industry and helping to meet manufacturing demand for new technologies such as generative AI.”

New York is also looking to get anchor hub status by federal National Semiconductor Technology Center with this project. If it’s able to achieve this, the state has the possibility of being a beneficiary of more than $11 billion courtesy of the funding available from the federal CHIPS and Science Act.

Education initiatives are another important part of the partnership. Investments will be made into the State University of New York, K-12 STEM academic programs; training and internships. This effort will ensure that there will be a workforce ready to go once the facility is built.

Having the announcement of this new facility is another step that will bring the United States closer to its goal of having the ability to domestically manufacture semiconductors critical to the economy. It’s important for states throughout the country to invest in and plan out projects and partnerships such as this one alongside the federal government.
Tags:  Micron, IBM, Politics, semiconductors
