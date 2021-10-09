US Navy Ship’s Facebook Page Hacked By Guerilla Game Streamers? Guess Again





You might have read a story earlier in the week about a US Navy destroyer's internet connection being "hacked" and taken over to stream Age of Empires to Facebook . A tale like that is comical until you consider the national security implications of such a thing. Fortunately, this particular story remains comical in the face of the US Navy's latest admission.

The USS Kidd (DDG 100) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, and for whatever reason, it has a Facebook page full of pictures of the ship and its crew. Starting on the evening of October 3rd, said Facebook page was also hosting a livestream of the classic PC game Age of Empires. The stream was titled "Hahahahaha," which certainly resembles the sort of thing a triumphant cracker might post. More streams followed the next day, though, with considerably less-interesting titles like "play game," "hi everyone," and "hi guys," among other things.







One of the offending streams. Source: Task and Purpose

