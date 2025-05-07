CATEGORIES
NASA Study: Supercomputer Predicts End Of All Life On Earth And It's Chilling

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, May 07, 2025, 03:55 PM EDT
Researchers from the University of Toho, Japan, recently collaborated with NASA scientists to use supercomputers to determine when all life on Earth will end. Detailed models were run on supercomputers, calculating many factors including climate and how temperature might change over time. In the end, the model made a chilling prediction -- all life on earth could end 1,000,002,021. That's less than 1 billion years away for those keeping count.

According to the model, the Sun will eventually destroy all life on Earth. Its output will increase as the star goes supernova, eventually overheating the planet and by 1,000,002,021, surface conditions will be unbearable even for resilient organisms like water bears.

However, the study reveals that this end will not be sudden. Instead, Earth will experience a gradual, irreversible deterioration. As the Sun's output increases, oxygen levels will decline, making it hard for humans, animals, and plants to live. Temperature levels will also increase, worsening air quality and killing off even the most resilient organisms.

Sadly, recent events indicate that this decline may have already begun. Reports show that solar storms and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) have been increasingly frequent, each one affecting the Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field. Rising global temperatures and melting glaciers are other signs of the Earth's decline. Additionally, scientists point out that human activities such as deforestation and burning fossil fuels could make this decline even faster than the study predicted.

Constant concerns around sustainability have placed the issue of climate change at the center of global discussions. World leaders have at various times made pronouncements and commitments to reduce reliance on fossil fuels,however, the steps taken have been inadequate according to some scientists. Conversely, while some are trying to minimize the use of fossil fuels in favor of sustainable energy sources, some nations have continued to invest heavily in the development of fossil fuels.

While the findings of this research will not materialize anytime soon, they shouldn't be ignored. The survival of humanity will ultimately require leaving this planet.
Tags:  NASA, Earth, supercomputers
