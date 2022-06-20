Shaggy's Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine Rolls Up On Airbnb For Awesomely Groovy Summer Fun
Zoinks! You do not need to be a member of the Mystery Gang to find the grooviest vacation spot. The iconic Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine was recently available to rent on Airbnb and it has already sold out.
The Mystery Machine is stationed in Malibu, California. It is hosted by Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy in the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie. It was available to rent in honor of the 20th anniversary of the movie. Lillard wrote, “I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”
The listing opened on June 16th at 1pm ET and very quickly sold out. Guests were able to book a one night stay on June 24, 25 or 26. To top it off, guests were able to book the Mystery Machine for a mere $20 USD a night. A representative from Airbnb commented to CNN, “The Mystery Machine was extremely popular, and all three nights were booked within minutes.”
Images courtesy of Airbnb
According to the listing, “Guests will be immersed in Y2K nostalgia and get to live like Shaggy and Scooby Doo in the Mystery Machine.” Guests will be virtually greeted by Matthew Lillard who noted that “he may even share some of his favorite memories with the meddling kids.” Guests then will be able to enjoy all the site has to offer.
The Airbnb features, “plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace.” There will be all-you-can-eat snacks and some of Shaggy and Scooby’s favorite foods for dinner. Guests will then be able to participate in “mystery games galore,” join a Scooby-Doo movie watch party with Scooby Snacks, and relax outdoors.
The photos for the listing are pure nostalgic fun. 2000s fashion and trends are experiencing a bit of a renaissance right now and so the Mystery Machine and its 2000s “do” the 1970s décor feels right on trend. Plus, who doesn’t want to spend a night in “groovy” Malibu solving mysteries?
