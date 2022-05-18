CATEGORIES
home News

Musk Says Keep Having Kids At Current Rate Or We'll All End Up In Adult Diapers

by Brittany GoettingWednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:57 AM EDT
Elon Musk
Some would argue that there are too many people living on the planet and that human beings need to reduce the size of their families. However, others contend that birthrates are simply too low. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently argued that human beings need to keep having children otherwise humankind will “dwindle” away.

Elon Musk was a guest speaker at the All-In Summit via Zoom. He discussed a variety of topics but one of his most intriguing arguments was about population control and the environment. He argued that, “Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. It's total nonsense. The environment is going to be fine, the environment is going to be fine even if we doubled the size of the humans.” Musk further insisted that we must at least maintain our current population numbers or humankind may “gradually dwindle away until civilization ends with all of us in adult diapers, in a whimper.”

baby adult hands
This is not the first time Musk has made such an argument. He contended this past December that there are “not enough people” currently on the planet. He specifically used Japan as an example. Japan is experiencing a declining birthrate and this trend has caused quite a bit of concern. Musk also argued at the same event that human beings should not “try to live for a super long time” as this could contribute to a “very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed.” Musk has furthermore claimed elsewhere that individuals over the age of seventy should not be able to run for public office as they often do not have “sufficient presence of mind and cognitive ability.”

It is hotly debated whether or not birthrates can have any impact on the environment, particularly carbon emissions. Some maintain that lifestyle changes would be more effective than having fewer children. Many countries, such as Japan, are experiencing population declines, but the overall human population is increasing. It is estimated that there will be 9.7 billion people on the planet by 2050. It is unclear how this population increase will ultimately impact the environment, but Musk’s opinion is clear.

Top Image Source: Daniel Oberhaus (via Flickr)
Tags:  Children, Elon Musk, climate-change
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment