MSI's 34-inch Artymis 343CQR 165Hz WQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Now Shipping
If you pay attention to the gaming peripherals and PC components market, you have surely heard of MSI and the gaming aesthetic the company gives to its products. MSI has a solid display lineup, and it is adding one more family of monitors to the list with the ARTYMIS Series.
The first and only monitor in the lineup thus far is the MPG Artymis 343CQR with an eye-watering 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and an HDR400 rating. This is not any old monitor with those specs, as it is also a 34” display with a clean 1000R curve for the best view from approximately three feet away.
Besides the incredible specs, MSI has packed in some other nifty features for several use-cases. The first feature in the list is MSI’s OptixScope, a built-in aiming magnifier that provides up to eight-stage zooming and DPI reductions, so sniping enemies is incredibly easy. If you find yourself in a dark area in a game, you can then enable the Night Vision AI, which is a smart black tuner which “bring[s] out the fine details in dark areas.” There is also a “Sound Tune” feature that does noise cancellation, smart brightness with monitor controls in an app, and a console mode to support next-gen console video output for any platform's best gaming experience.
The MPG Artymis 343CQR packs some pretty impressive specs, and it is backed with a price tag of $899.99 right now at Amazon.