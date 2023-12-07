CATEGORIES
home News

MRI Machines Are Cool Tech But Don't Sneak A Gun Inside Or You Could End Up Butthurt

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 07, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
hero mri 2813899 1920
A woman who went into a hospital for a supposedly routine Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exam got more than she bargained for. A handgun that she had snuck into the imaging room went off when the MRI fired a round into her buttocks, because, you know, magnets.

We understand that going to the hospital for examinations or procedures can be quite the traumatic experience for some. Among them, MRIs are known to cause a great deal of anxiety due to the patient having to lie in a tight confined space paired with unnerving sounds emanating from the machine. Possibly to feel safer and more in control of the situation, a 57-year old woman decided to bring a firearm with her when she went in for an MRI a few months ago. 

x ray 6841384 1280

A report filed to the FDA's Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database by the unidentified woman's healthcare provider states that the weapon discharge happened on June 28. The woman was able to sneak a ferrous handgun into the MRI room, even though—according to the report—she had received the "standard screening procedure for ferrous objects, which includes weapons specifically, and answered no to all screening questions."

As she entered the machine, the gun was attracted to the magnet and it fired a single round into her right buttock. A doctor on site found that the wound was "very small and superficial", with the bullet not going past subcutaneous tissue. This incident could have had a worst ending, such as a Brazilian man who died when his handgun went off in the MRI, shooting him in the abdomen. 

The report doesn't state why the woman decided to bring her firearm not only with her but into the examination room, nor does it elaborate on how the gun was still on her in the first place. Did she have it in a holster? We assume that MRI patients don hospital gowns before entering the machine, which makes it odd or negligent that it was missed by the room attendant. Or perhaps, the woman concealed the gun between her butt cheeks?
Tags:  funny, firearms, mri, hospital
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment