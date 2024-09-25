MKBHD Responds To Angry Backlash Over $50 Wallpaper App Subscription
Along with what seems like an exorbitant amount to pay for an app that only provides wallpapers, users have also complained about the app’s permissions and amount of ads. In terms of permissions, the Apple Store listing states Panels may use a users’ location and other identifiers to track them. If anyone grants permission to the app to do so, the application can also track the user's activity across other apps and websites.
MKBHD quickly responded to the backlash via his X account. As far as data privacy and app permissions, the YouTuber replied, “First thing we’re doing is fixing the excessive data disclosures, as people rightfully brought up.” He added, “For transparency, we’d never actually ask for your location, internet history, etc. The data disclosures (that everyone is screenshotting) is likely too broad, and largely driven by what the ad networks suggest. Working to fix that ASAP.”
In terms of pricing, MKBHD remarked he heard the outcry, and will be working to dial back the frequency of ads for the free experience. It should be noted, the app does let users download lower resolution versions of the wallpaper for free, but only after watching two ads.
A couple of positives to the Panels app is that it helps supports the artists being promoted on the app. The website states the artist’s work “is appreciated by paying them fairly.” Also, purchased wallpapers come with a “forever license.” Once a wallpaper is downloaded, users will never have to worry about losing it.
What are your thoughts concerning MKBHD's Panels app? Would you rather pay the subscription cost for a curated art gallery of wallpapers, or just find free wallpapers to use on your own?