MKBHD Responds To Angry Backlash Over $50 Wallpaper App Subscription





MKBHD has made a name for himself in the world of tech, with reviews that date as far back as 15 years ago. With 19.5 million subscribers currently on YouTube, it is no surprise MKBHD is looking for other ways of capitalizing on his fame. His latest venture, a wallpaper app called Panels, is supposed to allow users to "find the perfect wallpapers" among a digital art gallery with the apps search tool.





While the app is free to download on iOS and Android devices, it is the fact that unlocking HD quality wallpapers requires paying either $12/month or $50 for a year’s subscription that has many upset, among other things.