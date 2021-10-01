Microsoft Announces Office 2021 Updates, Pricing, And Windows 11 Integration
A few of the features that will be included with Office 2021 are the ability to stay connected and productive on the go with the Office mobile app. OneDrive, which provides 5GB of cloud storage with an option to buy more, and several features added to Office 2021 are already available to Microsoft 365 subscribers. All of this along with the tried and true apps we all know and love makes for one powerful productivity tool.
The pricing for both Microsoft 365 and Office Home and Student/Business 2021 should look familiar. If you choose to go the route of pay once and done with Office Home and Student 2021 you will be paying $149.99, while Microsoft Home and Business 2021 will run you $249.00. If paying a small monthly fee is up your alley, then Microsoft 365 Personal will be $6.99 per month and for families up to six people Microsoft 365 Family will run $9.99 per month.
If you are currently still using Office 2013, then you should know that it will not be supported on Windows 11. So now may be the time for you to upgrade and receive all the newest visual updates beginning on October 5th. Microsoft Teams will be included in Windows 11 and for those that will still be using Windows 10, Microsoft is adding Teams to both Microsoft 365 and Office 2021.