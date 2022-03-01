MetalNES Is The Ultimate NES Emulator But Your PC Isn't Fast Enough To Run It





It would be easy to assume that the Nintendo Entertainment System needs no introduction, but it's important for us old farts to remember that it came out in 1985, some 37 years ago. Many people reading this are probably younger than the NES.

Nintendo's first home video game system to be released in the west changed history, because after the video game crash of 1983, Americans were loathe to even look at colored pixels anymore. When compared against its competition, the accessible price, relatively detailed visuals, charming sounds, and complex gameplay of NES games made the system an overnight sensation and the awkward five-syllable Japanese name "Nintendo" a household name worldwide.









We bring up NESticle because its author, Icer Addis, is also the creator of MetalNES, the newest emulator for Nintendo's 8-bit system. MetalNES is almost the polar opposite of NESticle: exactly accurate, and painfully slow. That's understandable, though, because MetalNES is emulating the Nintendo Entertainment System at the transistor level.





SNK's Crystalis will not run on MetalNES yet.

