Meta CEO Zuckerberg To Testify In Landmark $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Trial





Adding another layer to the intricate legal challenge, plaintiffs also allege that Mark Zuckerberg engaged in unlawful stock sales. They claim he offloaded billions of dollars of Meta stock based on non-public information, anticipating a downturn in the company's value once the Cambridge Analytica scandal became public.





Zuckerberg and the other defendants have vehemently denied these accusations in court filings, dismissing them as "extreme claims." They assert that the company has invested heavily in privacy compliance, built a dedicated team to oversee privacy, and was, in fact, a victim of Cambridge Analytica's "studied deceit." Furthermore, Zuckerberg's legal team contends that his stock sales were conducted under prearranged trading plans, designed to protect against insider-trading allegations, and were intended to fund his philanthropic projects.

This case carries significant weight as it marks the first time a shareholder lawsuit concerning board responsibility for a major corporate scandal has reached trial in Delaware. The state is traditionally known for its corporate-friendly legal environment, where such cases often get dismissed prematurely.





