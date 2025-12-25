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Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays From Our Family To You And Yours

by Dave Altavilla and Marco ChiappettaThursday, December 25, 2025, 11:52 AM EDT
santa hh hero
We'd like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, from our family here at Hot Hardware, to you and your family--we consider you all our larger extended family here on the web. We hope whatever you had on your wish-list, naughty or nice, that your yuletide dreams came true. And if you still need some geek inspiration, of course, check out our various holiday gift guides, recent deals alerts and even our gamer shopping guide.

But most of all, we wish you all, health, happiness and good times with loved ones and friends this holiday season. 2025 has been a wild ride to be sure. Here's to a healthy, happy, peaceful and prosperous new year in 2026 for us all. Salute!  
Tags:  Christmas, holidays, Chanuka
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Dave Altavilla and Marco Chiappetta

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