Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays From Our Family To You And Yours

We'd like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, from our family here at Hot Hardware, to you and your family--we consider you all our larger extended family here on the web. We hope whatever you had on your wish-list, naughty or nice, that your yuletide dreams came true. And if you still need some geek inspiration, of course, check out our various holiday gift guides
, recent deals alerts
and even our gamer shopping guide
.
But most of all, we wish you all, health, happiness and good times with loved ones and friends this holiday season. 2025 has been a wild ride to be sure. Here's to a healthy, happy, peaceful and prosperous new year in 2026 for us all. Salute!