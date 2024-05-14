Melinda Gates Leaves Gates Foundation With $12.5B For Her Own Philanthropy

After a long meaningful run, Melinda Gates, ex-spouse of Bill Gates, has decided to resign from her role as co-chair at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Upon her departure, she will receive $12.5 billion for the purpose of charity work among women and families. Melinda Gates ends her time at the foundation on June 7th, with Bill Gates
remaining as the sole chairperson.
For more than 20 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been a powerhouse non-profit that has touched those in need, suffering from disease, poverty, and inequality throughout the world. Launched in 2000, Bill and Melinda Gates developed the foundation into the second largest charitable organization, holding more than $67 billion in assets in 2022.
Since their high-profile divorce three years ago, the couple continued to work together on their philanthropic mission, but yesterday Melinda French Gates announced that she will be leaving the foundation to pursue her own charitable dreams. Leaving the foundation will endow her with $12.5 billion to be put towards her work to protect women and families in need.
Gates stated in her announcement on X
, "This a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world," and adds that "Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families".
Bill Gates took to X to chime in as well, "I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work". Upon her departure, the foundation will be renamed Gates Foundation with Bill Gates
as the sole chairperson with Mark Suzman continuing as the CEO.
Details of her future plans haven't been disclosed, but we wish Gates the best, both of them. In total, the couple has donated roughly $59.5 billion to the foundation, so we hope that kind of charity continues. Melinda Gates currently manages Pivotal Ventures (which she also founded) and has a net worth of $13.3 billion, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world.