Melinda Gates Leaves Gates Foundation With $12.5B For Her Own Philanthropy









For more than 20 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been a powerhouse non-profit that has touched those in need, suffering from disease, poverty, and inequality throughout the world. Launched in 2000, Bill and Melinda Gates developed the foundation into the second largest charitable organization, holding more than $67 billion in assets in 2022.

Since their high-profile divorce three years ago, the couple continued to work together on their philanthropic mission, but yesterday Melinda French Gates announced that she will be leaving the foundation to pursue her own charitable dreams. Leaving the foundation will endow her with $12.5 billion to be put towards her work to protect women and families in need.





Gates stated in her announcement on X , "This a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world," and adds that "Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families".

I want to thank Melinda for her critical contributions to the Foundation from its very beginning. As a co-founder and co-chair Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality.



Looking ahead, I… https://t.co/ZEU4D2q76v — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 13, 2024