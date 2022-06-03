This Mario Kart AR Ride Footage Will Get You Hyped For Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening





The ride, titled "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" looks to include a lot of features and design that people have come to know and love from the immersive experiences available at these kinds of parks. While we can only speculate based on the visuals of the ride in the trailer, it's not hard to make a few assumptions based on rides past from designers. Especially considering it looks like this might be an import straight from Universal Studio Japan's Nintendo World. In Japan, it does go under a different name, "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge," as Bowser is still referred to as "King Koopa" in most Japanese materials for Mario.









Preview of Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge





According to the Wikipedia page for Koopa's Challenge in Japan the ride is themed after Mario Kart 8, the currently most played installment in the series. The popular series has a whole 15 games released in the 30 years since Super Mario Kart first drove onto our Super Nintendo consoles in 1992 including arcade games, a VR installment, and even a mobile game.







Mario Kart Trophy at Universal



