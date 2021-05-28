CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdFriday, May 28, 2021, 02:45 PM EDT

London Cops Raid Illegal Crypto-Mining Farm Hilariously Mistaking It For A Weed Grow House

london police raid cryptocurrency mining operation thinking it is a marijuana grow house
Though cryptocurrency mining is becoming less profitable by the day, those who still have the hardware may as well use it. However, it sucks up a lot of energy and dumps a lot of heat, which suspiciously looks like a marijuana grow house, as it turns out.

Earlier this month, police in London were tipped off to a building within the Great Bridge Industrial Estate, Sandwell. Using drone surveillance, police saw a characteristic heat signature and people regularly going in and out. Therefore, when the police raided the location on May 18th, they were expecting a cannabis farm, but that is not what they found.

asic wall london police raid cryptocurrency mining operation thinking it is a marijuana grow house

Upon entry, they saw shelves full of up to 100 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) cryptocurrency miners rigged with exhaust pipes and a daisy-chained power system. As it turns out, the only illegal part about this is that the computers were spliced into the power network, which had “effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity,” as the BBC reports.

asic close london police raid cryptocurrency mining operation thinking it is a marijuana grow house

Thus, the police confiscated the equipment; however, no arrests have been made, and it seems they are still perplexed by the situation. Sgt. Jennifer Griffin explained that “It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation set-up and I believe it is only the second such crypto mine we have encountered in the West Midlands.”

All said this is an incredibly amusing and entirely preventable situation, as a power hook-up could have been paid for with less than one or two Bitcoin. Hopefully, the cryptocurrency miners will be able to pay their debts and get the hardware back as well because none of it is cheap at all. In any case, let us know what you think of this illegal mining operation in the comments below.

(Hardware images courtesy of the BBC and West Midlands Police)
Tags:  ASIC, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency-mining

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment