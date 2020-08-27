LG Confronts COVID-19 With Cyberpunk-Inspired Powered Air Purifying Mask





With all the madness in 2020 surrounding COVID-19 , we are starting to go full Cyberpunk now it appears. LG has unveiled an interesting looking new wearable air purifier that doubles as a mask. To be introduced during IFA 2020, this device will help you fight off viruses while looking futuristic as all get-out.





The one downside to having a technologically advanced mask is striking a balance between weight and usage length due to the batteries. LG states that “the efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high,” but this can vary based on external factors such as temperature or altitude. LG does not talk about the charging method, so hopefully, you can chuck your mask into the case for a little bit and be good to go for a while. On top of charging, it will be useful to throw your mask into the case occasionally, anyhow. The mask case will have UV-LED lights, which will kill harmful germs you may accumulate. You can also receive a notification in the LG ThinQ app from the case saying when to change the filters.







If all these high-tech features were not enough, all the parts are replaceable and recyclable. Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, says that “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.” This statement seems to be what they took to heart when they made this “green” device providing a health and safety-oriented purpose people need. Overall, this thing looks cool. It has lights, looks slick, and is reminiscent of something you may find in Cyberpunk 2077. If you want to see this device and more as they are unveiled, stick around HotHardware for coverage or visit www.lg.com/exhibition to see what LG has to offer.

Among all the masks, there have been numerous issues with varying quality and safety. LG aims to take care of this problem with their LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. This device will sit on your face, not taking up much more space than a regular filtered canister mask. The LG press release says this mask uses “two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products.” This device will pull in outside air across the filters and provide clean air to the wearer. To make the device a bit more efficient and comfortable, sensors “detect the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly.” With a regular mask, breathing can be hindered, so this will be nice for those who must frequently wear a mask.