Lenovo's Revamped ThinkPad X13 And X13 Yoga Rock 16:10 Displays And Available Ryzen 5000





Lenovo has just announced a thorough redesign of several of its popular laptop families, including the ThinkPad X13 /X13 i laptops and ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 convertible. All the machines have been completely redesigned with new 16:10 displays, which seems to be all the rage these days for consumers that want to be more productive (the competing Dell XPS 13 family has also gone with the 16:10 aspect ratio).

The display measures 13.3 inches diagonally with up to a WQXGA resolution and includes Low Blue Light technology to reduce eye strain. Customers will be able to choose from 11th generation Intel Core vPro processors (ThinkPad X13 i) or AMD's latest Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 mobile processors (ThinkPad X13). That means that you'll get 12th generation Iris Xe graphics or Radeon Vega graphics respectively.





Customers will be able to pair both processors up with 32GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD (however, Intel systems have the advantage of supporting PCIe 4.0 SSDs, versus PCIe 3.0 for AMD systems). ThinkPad X13 i systems can be had with either WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E, while the ThinkPad X13 Yoga are only available with WiFi 6. Both the ThinkPad X13 i and ThinkPad X13 are available with both 4G LTE and 5G cellular options, while only the former is available for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga.

Given that most of us are fully invested in the Work From Home (WFH) mindset right now due to COVID-19, you'll be glad to know that Lenovo is making available both HD, HD Hybrid IR, and Full HD Hybrid IR webcams for you to choose from. We'd like to sample that new Full HD option to see how image quality is improved over garden variety (and generally unimpressive) webcams found on most laptops and convertibles.





Rounding out the features are a Dolby Audio Speaker System, a fingerprint reader that is embedded in the power button, and Human Presence Detection (on ThinkPad X13 i models). That latter feature incorporates an ultra-wideband sensor that allows the machine to automatically wake from sleep when it senses that a person is sitting in front of it.

Lenovo says that the ThinkPad X13/X13 i weigh in at 2.62 pounds and lasts up to 15.5 hours per charge with the 54.7 WHr battery. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga, on the other hand, is slightly heavier at 2.65 pounds with runtimes of up to 12.31 hours.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad X13 i will launch next month priced from $1,299, while the ThinkPad X13 Yoga will launch in April priced from $1,379. Finally, the ThinkPad X13 won't arrive until May and features a base price of $1,139.