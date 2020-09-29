Lenovo ThinkBook Laptop Fall Refresh Delivers Intel Tiger Lake And AMD Ryzen 4000 Muscle

Lenovo is bringing out some laptop power with the updated ThinkBook line of laptops. Packing new features, specs, and tricks, these laptops are poised to be solid productivity and creation devices. The first device we have on the docket is the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2, a little laptop that can pack quite a punch. Lenovo’s little laptop that could is the “slimmest ThinkBook yet,” topping out at 14.9mm. While also thin, it is lightweight too, weighing in at 2.77lbs. Though it is small, do not confuse its size for power. This thing can be powered by the latest Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processors (Tiger Lake) with Intel Iris Xe graphics for handling any workload.





It ticks all the boxes for Intel to designate it as an Intel EVO Ultrabook with all these specs. According to Lenovo, this device will make for a “thrilling user experience.” If you want to get your hands on this experience, it will start at $729 with AMD or Intel models being available for purchase.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Lenovo is bringing the versatility of the “ Yoga ” models to the ThinkBook with the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga. It can do flips and tricks like never seen on a ThinkBook, and it is compact and lightweight to boot. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga comes in at 16.9mm thick and weighs just 3.3lbs, making it ultra-portable. Again, though thin and light, you will find processors up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 on this device to “breeze through tasks.” Pairing that processor with up to 40GB of DDR4 RAM and up to two 1TB m.2 PCIe SSDs and you have a pretty potent system on your hands.





This display on this 360-degree powerhouse is a 14” 1080p touch unit boasting 300nit brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. The display is not just any touch display though, as it also supports the smart pen that comes with the laptop. You can “take notes, sketch designs, and sign documents,” with ease, as you can just pull out the pen and your note-taking app is automatically opened. If you are not a fan of the pen, you can connect other devices over a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.1 port, or Gen2, 2x USB 3.0 Gen1 ports beside the HDMI 1.4b port, audio port and MicroSD slot.









This creativity and productivity device should work for a while off a charge of the 60Whr battery, which is expected to last up to 8.6 hours. If it does die, it supports rapid charge over a 65W Type-C charger, so hopefully, you can get back to work quickly. If this sounds like the device for you, it will start at $879 and will come in mineral gray and limited-edition Abyss blue colors.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2



This is where Lenovo brings out some bigger guns with bigger displays. This device is a little bigger than previous ones, coming in at 18.9mm thick and weighing 3.75lbs. The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, like other Lenovo devices, can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA MX450 graphics. Pairing that processor with 40GB of dual-channel DDR4 running at 3200Mhz can make this a solid editing machine or work device.





Around the device, you will find a 15.6” 1080p display with IPS and touchscreen options, which should suit most general use-cases. As for connectivity, it has the standard WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as the following I/O:

1x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

2x USB 3.2 Type-A

HDMI

4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)

Audio Jack

RJ45 Ethernet

Another interesting "connectivity" feature is built-in earbuds, which are in a little pop-out tray in the device. At 70% volume, they should last up to 2 hours but can be charged in the device with ease should you run out of juice. While Intel is the main star of the show, you will also be able to get AMD variants of this device, which will start $549. Overall, these devices are definitely ones to be on the lookout for should you be shopping for devices for work or school.



The processor will not do all the lifting alone, however. Up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage will make for a snappy experience on this device. Furthermore, you will have a 13.3” 2560x1600 narrow-bezeled IPS display with with optional touch and 100% sRGB coverage for a beautiful looking experience. To stay connected, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 will keep your media streaming for up to 12 hours with a 56Whr battery inside. As for I/O on such a thin device, Lenovo has managed to squeeze in 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, 1x HDMI 2.0b port and an audio jack to round out the device’s connections.