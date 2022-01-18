Lenovo 10w Tablet Packing Snapdragon 7c And Ryzen 5000-Powered 13w Yoga Are Ready For Class





Class is in session and Lenovo hopes to score points with teachers and students with a couple of products aimed at the education segment. They include the 10w Tablet (shown above) and the 13w Yoga, both of which are Windows 11 devices (as opposed to running Chrome OS). The hardware inside is very different between the two, though.





Starting with the 13w Tablet, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform for an always-on, always-connected experience, and runs Windows 11 on Snapdragon.





This one is mainly designed for younger students, hence the ruggedized rubber bumper and Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the tablet for the rigors of of daily use and accidents (and field trips). It's fairly robust, though, with a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen (1080p, 16:10 aspect ratio), up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.





Other features include a 2-megapixel camera on the front, an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, both a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port, and 30Whr battery for extended run time. It comes with a detachable keyboard, too.





Lenovo says the 10w Tablet will be available in April starting at $329 (keyboard included).

Lenovo 13w Yoga Debuts With AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series





Lenovo's 13w Yoga comes in the convertible form factor with the flexibility to fold the display all the way back. While it also comes with a level of protection for the rigors of classroom education—spill resistant keyboard and Gorilla Glass—Lenovo is targeting a more mature audience.





Buyers can configure the 13w Yoga with up to a Ryzen 7 processor based on AMD's Ryzen 5000 U-series that were introduced at CES. This powers a 13-3-inch IPS touchscreen display (1080p, 16:10 aspect ratio) and can be paired with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to a 512GB SSD.





"13w Yoga also includes an innovative and ergonomic lift hinge for more comfortable typing sessions and a mylar touchpad offers a smoother working surface. An optional garaged stylus pen adds more interaction and standard Dolby Audio delivers immersive experiences to those digital lessons," Lenovo explains.





The I/O selection includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 3.5mm audio jack, SD card reader, and an HDMI 2.0 output. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G LTE connectivity.





Lenovo says the 13w Yoga will also be available in April of this year, starting at $749.

