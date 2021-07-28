Back 4 Blood Open Beta Launches Next Month, Here's How To Get Your Game Key Now





The running joke about Valve Corporation is that the company cannot count to three, in that there is no [traditional] follow-up to Half-Life 2, Portal 2, or Left 4 Dead 2 . However, some of the developers of Left 4 Dead left Valve to create their own game, Back 4 Blood, whose release is just on the horizon. As such, the open beta to test the game out is also quite close, and you can pick up a key for free today.

Back 4 Blood is a “thrilling cooperative first-person shooter” from the Left 4 Dead franchise developers. Players will find themselves at war against the Ridden: terrifying parasite-ridden corpses that once were normal people before the infections began and humanity collapsed. While you could experience this in single-player, the best experience will be in the 4-player co-op campaign mode where “you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions.”









The early access period for people who preordered begins on August 5th through August 9th, whereas the regular open beta period begins August 12th and ends August 16th. This game looks like quite a lot of fun, and fans of the Left 4 Dead series should not be left disappointed. In any event, if you are excited about this game as we are, let us know in the comments below.