These Laptop Models Just Got Yanked From Store Shelves As Tariffs Take Hold

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 08, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
Companies in the United States are coming to grips with the bevy of tariffs being implemented by the Trump administration. The most high profile case has been Nintendo, which has placed a delay on taking preorders for its highly anticipated Switch successor. Now, Framework, maker of modular computers, has gone on record blaming tariffs for changes to its product offerings.

The company made an announcement on social media platform X regarding its Framework 13 line of computers. It says that “due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U).” Prior to this pause the Intel model was available starting at $999, while the AMD model had a starting price of $899. Now anyone looking to snag a 13-inch Framework laptop will have to cough up $1,399 or $1,499.

Framework went into more specifics when responding to a post asking for clarification on the situation. “We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss.” It got even more blunt about the current business environment, adding that “other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it.”

Unfortunately for those who were eyeing on picking up one of these more affordable models, there’s no timeline regarding when availability might return. The company shared that it would “continue to provide updates as we have them.”

It’s difficult to determine when things will stabilize for businesses and consumers, as tariffs have been a fluid situation during the early days of the current administration. Hopefully some compromise can be reached sooner rather than later, otherwise expect an increase in these kinds of announcements.
