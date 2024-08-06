CATEGORIES
Kioxia Pioneers Broadband Optical SSD Tech For Greener Next-Gen Data Centers

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:32 AM EDT
Kioxia will be debuting its latest Solid State Drive prototype at the Future of Memory and Storage conference taking place this week in Santa Clara, California. These broadband SSDs are designed to make use of an optical interface, instead of the legacy copper wire data interfaces currently found on SSDs. The SSDs are part of an effort to create new technologies “with the goal of achieving more than 40% energy savings compared to today’s data centers.”

Kioxia envisions these SSDs as being pivotal in next generation data centers being built with energy efficiency as a high priority. The optical interface enables far greater distances between the SSD and the system it’s connected to. This will allow data center operators to place separate components and subsystems of a data center system in different rooms or floors, if it's more optimal, to minimize the amount of energy needed to keep these components cool.

Optical SSD Data Center Implementation Example - Source: Kioxia

Moreover, these SSDs will also bring improvements in more simplified wiring. In addition, thanks to the elimination of the electromagnetic interference, “the optical interface may enhance High-Performance Compute environments, such as in supercomputers, cloud based-HPC and even applications in outer space.”

Optical SSD benefits

Optical connectors will also offer the benefit of a much more compact form factor than those found in standard 2.5” SSDs. Regardless, breakthroughs such as this are critical for a more sustainable future of compute resources. Data centers have started to become vast consumers of energy, thanks in part to the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Anything that can be done to counterbalance this ever increasing energy demand will go a long way for both the environment and the grid infrastructure used to deliver that energy.

PCIE Optical SSD

It will still be some time before Kioxia’s breakthrough SSDs become available. The company expects this technology as being deployed sometime around when PCI express 6.0 SSDs enter the market sometime in 2025. In tandem, Intel and others have been aggressively developing silicon photonics-based optical chip-to-to chip interfaces as well.
