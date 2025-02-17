CATEGORIES
iPhone SE 3 Gets A Nokia Lumia Windows Phone Makeover In Wild Mod

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 17, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Apple’s phone designs have become safe and predictable, as the company is loath to rock the boat with its most consistent revenue generator, instead banking on AI for innovation. That's just not good enough for some passionate and talented hardware modders out there though, who often go the extra mile to do fun and interesting things with the iPhone. In this case, a reddit user took the time and effort to put the internals of an iPhone SE into a Nokia Lumia, dubbing it the “LumiPhone 1020 SE.”

Reddit user OceanDepth95028 posted his work of art on the r/hackintosh subreddit, detailing how the mod was made possible. At the front, the iPhone’s display has been re-laminated and the selfie camera has been moved to the original Lumia’s location. Meanwhile, the backside contains the iPhone’s rear camera and gains Touch ID, which simulates the experience of a rear fingerprint sensor. One of the only missing elements was the headphone jack, because the iPhone has no support for one.

Despite not at all being a hackintosh, the post was allowed to remain after a mod weighed in, saying that “This technically doesn't fit here but I'm so impressed by how stupid it looks I'll leave it up lol.” The rest of the community seemed to be happy with the decision, with the post receiving over 3,000 upvotes and one user responding with “W mod.”

Mods like this one are always fun to see, especially when such a skillful modder pulls of something great. Even better? This might not be the last we see from OceanDepth95028. In the same thread he says that another project may be in the works to do something similar with a Blackberry. We can’t wait to see what that one looks like.
Tags:  Hardware, Nokia, iPhone, modding, Nokia-Lumia-1020
