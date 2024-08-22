iPhone Owners Beware, Typing These Characters Can Crash Your iOS Device
The crash is triggered when a user types in the set of four characters into the search bar found in the home screen, the App Library, or in the Settings app. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely anyone using iOS will ever run into this bug, unless autocorrect happens to go rogue.
Thankfully, this bug discovered by @Kmokhtar79 and confirmed on Mastadon (as well as ourselves) only triggered when a user engages in a very specific behavior, making it less of a concern for iPhone users. It’s a far cry from prior text-based bugs the iPhone has experienced in the past, where in some situations simply receiving a text message could cause an app or the entire iPhone to crash.
Even though this bug isn’t likely to cause a problem for many users, hopefully Apple is able to address the issue in a future iOS update.