Intel Launches AI PC Acceleration Program To Kickstart Next Era Of Computing
Intel is looking to bolster its AI efforts and better enabled the industry to leverage AI, with the launch of its new AI PC Acceleration Program. In addition, an AI PC Developer Program is part of the initiative, to engage with independent hardware vendors and potentially create opportunities for smaller organizations to enable AI-enhanced experiences on Intel based hardware. The company is hoping that these new initiatives will help it reach a goal of 100 million Intel-based AI PCs by the end of 2025.
Carla Rodriguez, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling says that “today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small- and medium-sized players and aspiring developers. Our goal is to drive a frictionless experience by offering a broad set of tools including the new AI-ready Developer Kit.”
This effort involves a resource center that developers can visit to access toolkits, training, and documentation, to assist in delivering the "frictionless" experience Intel envisions, specifically, as it relates to maximizing AI and machine learning on systems using Intel Core Ultra processor technologies.
Independent hardware vendors will be getting access to Intel’s Open Labs, which will provide technical and co-engineering support as vendors work to build their hardware and platforms. Intel is also committing to providing reference hardware so that partners in the program can test and optimize their products.
Intel is touting several benefits for organizations that join the program. These include improved compatibility with the latest Intel processors and platforms, better performance optimization due to early access during the development cycle, and expanding global scale and market opportunities by being an official Intel partner.
The additions to its AI PC Acceleration Program should help Intel court smaller developers and hardware vendors and further advance utilization of Intel technologies in the AI market.