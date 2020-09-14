CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, September 14, 2020, 09:19 AM EDT

Intel Confirms 8-Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs Incoming To Challenge Mighty AMD Ryzen 4000

Intel tiger lake
Intel officially launched its 11th generation Tiger Lake architecture earlier this month, and an army of OEM partners announced that they will be launching new laptops featuring Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors based on this design. However, unlike rival AMD, Intel didn’t announce any new 8-core/16-thread SKUs during its virtual event, leaving many to wonder how the company would compete when it comes to deeply multi-threaded applications.

Well, even though Intel didn’t announce 8-core SKUs during its online event, they are in the works… we all just simply missed it. Tom’s Hardware was the first to notice that Intel’s Boyd Phelps actually made reference to these more potent Tiger Lake processors in a Medium post way back on September 3rd, just a day after the Intel event. Buried far down in the post is this nugget of information:

The Willow Cove core increases the mid-level cache to 1.25MB — up from 512KB. We also added a 3MB non-inclusive last-level-cache (LLC) per core slice. A single core workload has access to 12MB of LLC in the 4-core die or up to 24MB in the 8-core die configuration (more detail on 8-core products at a later date).

Well, that is very interesting, and could be quite game-changing in the laptop market. Intel has been keenly pointing out that Tiger Lake excels in single-threaded benchmarks, which shouldn’t be too surprising given the company’s strength in this area. Tiger Lake also benefits from much higher clock speeds compared to the Ice Lake, with the [current] flagship Core i7-1185G7 chalking up base/turbo clocks of 3GHz and 4.8GHz respectively.

Intel Tiger Lake Family CPU Models
Current Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake CPU family

Intel is claiming up to a 2.7x uplift in performance over the Ryzen 7 4700U in content creation and a 20 percent overall improvement in productivity tasks with Tiger Lake. With 8-core SKUs incoming, Intel could have the perfect solution to go toe-to-toe with AMD’s 8-core Ryzen 4000 processors in thin and light laptops.

At this point, we don’t know what Intel’s timetable is for launching these more performant 8-core Tiger Lake processors, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the inevitable leaks.


Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), zen 2, tiger lake, ryzen 4000

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms