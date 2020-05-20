CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, May 20, 2020, 04:09 PM EDT

Intel Makes 'Killer' Acquisition Of Rivet Networks To Bolster Its PC Networking Portfolio

killer intelligence engine
Intel has just made a big announcement that it hopes will help expand its PC platform and improve Wi-Fi performance for devices using its hardware. The company has acquired Rivet Networks, which produces the popular “Killer” family of networking products and software solutions that complement them.

However, Intel and Rivet Networks are not complete strangers, as the two companies have previously collaborated on products like the Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 module. “Intel has been investing and contributing to the evolution of Wi-Fi for more than 20 years, and today we’re excited to announce another leap forward,” the company wrote in its announcement.

The Killer family of networking products will be lumped into Intel’s broader Wireless Solutions Group, which is nestled within the Client Computing Group. The actual “Killer” brand name will remain intact, and Intel will use the products to further its vision of “powering every person’s greatest contribution”, including leveraging Rivet Network’s traffic prioritization routines over combined Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections.

3100Eth killer

As for Rivet Networks’ software, Intel says that it will license it to customers in the future to improve the PC connectivity landscape.

Intel says that the average household has 11 active Wi-Fi devices at any given time, and Charter Communications has revealed that 90 percent of its customers’ broadband traffic takes place over Wi-Fi. So, ensuring that it has a firm grasp on improving Wi-Fi performance/interoperability and is plotting the optimum path with future networking products, the Killer Networks acquisition makes complete sense.

killer ax1650

Looking beyond Rivet Networks, however, Intel has made moves on its own with products based on Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and is pushing its Project Athena initiative which specifies a set of standards for laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles using 10th generation Core processors, NVMe storage, USB-C fast charging, Thunderbolt 3/Wi-Fi 6 support and ultra-fast wake speeds.

“We are committed to enabling our customers to deliver the best PC experiences, especially when we have become more reliant on technology,” Intel added. “We know how important connectivity is in enriching our lives.”



Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), rivet networks, killer networking
Via:  Intel
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms