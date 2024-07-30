Instagram Rolls Out AI Studio To Create Your Own Custom AI Chatbot
AI agents are about to become the norm on Instagram, as Meta is rolling out its AI Studio for its user base located in the United States. AI Studio makes use of Meta’s latest large language model, llama 3.1. The company says that “AI Studio lets anyone create and discover AI characters and allows creators to build an AI as an extension of themselves to reach more fans.”
Meta envisions these AI agents being used as personal assistants that users can ping questions off of, generate captions for their Instagram posts, or make some memes. However, users can also make their AI agents available to anyone else using Meta’s services. This is more likely to appeal to content creators who want to create chatbots their fans can interact with.
Mark Zuckerberg discussed these AI agents during an interview last week as being a ubiquitous part of the future for AI. The release of AI Studio, along with having these AI agents available within Instagram and all of Meta’s other services, seems like the first steps towards this future.
That this is the beginning is evident from the suggestions the company provides to content creators on how to best use AI agents. The suggestions include having it answer common questions, pointing to past content, linking to brand partners, or just providing some fun facts about themselves. Of course, Meta will be clearly labeling these AI agents so that anyone interacting with it knows they’re not talking to the actual person.
To get started with making your own AI agent it’s as simple as starting a new conversation on the Instagram app and selecting “Create an AI chat.” It’s also available on desktop by visiting the AI Studio website.