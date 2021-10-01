Analysts Forecast Continued PC Gaming Growth After COVID Bump Through 2025





Have you heard about the death of PC gaming ? It was a popular topic among certain folks for years. They haven't said much about it lately, though—probably because PC gaming is bigger than it has ever been. Year-over-year growth has been immense, with gaming monitor and gaming PC shipments in the second quarter increasing 19.3% over last year despite shipping delays and component shortages.

Market analysis firm IDC itself notes that the rapid growth in the gaming market through last year and into this year was driven by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and that some analysts expect this growth could fall off as fear of the virus abates. IDC doesn't think that will be the case, though.







