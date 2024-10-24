Hyundai Recalls Nearly Every Nexo SUV Over Fire Risk From Hydrogen Leaks
Well, this is something you don't hear about every day. While Nexos are rarer than even endangered Northwest Bornean orangutans, the highlight of this story is the cause of the gas leak.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), almost the entire population of Hyundai Nexos (manufactured between 2019 to 2024) could be emitting a constant cloud of white hydrogen fog due to a flaw in the pressure relief system. Specifically, the Thermally-activated Pressure Relief Device (TPRD) has a glass bulb that functions like an electrical fuse that, in the event of the hydrogen fuel overheating, is supposed to fracture at a specific temperature, thus releasing the gas into the atmosphere and avoiding over-pressurization in the tanks.
However, the filed documents state that "the glass bulb-type mechanism in the subject vehicles could prematurely fracture due to microcracks in the glass, which could lead to inadvertent discharge of hydrogen gas during normal vehicle operation." The biggest risk factor is if the leaking gas is allowed to build in a confined space, such as in a garage. An ignition source could easily spark a fireball, at the very least.
Hyundai informs owners that a telltale sign of a fault glass bulb is that they'll hear a loud wind-rushing noise along with a build up of a white fog cloud at the rear of the vehicle. Owners will also see a rapid fall in the fuel gauge level, accompanied by the dreaded check-engine light.
As serious as this issue definitely is, it's hard to not to think of fart lighting memes, but nonetheless, Hyundai will replace the glass bulb (with a metal version) at its expense. Until owners receive their recall instructions, the South Korean automaker says that the Nexos are still safe to drive, but recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.