CATEGORIES
home News

Hyundai Recalls Nearly Every Nexo SUV Over Fire Risk From Hydrogen Leaks

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 24, 2024, 10:16 AM EDT
hero nexo
If you happen to own one of the very few Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell cars sold in the United States between 2019-2024, your vehicle is being recalled for a potential fire risk. Hyundai has determined that a crack in the gas pressure relief system can cause a cloud of hydrogen gas to leak out, and in the right conditions, it could cause a fire.

Well, this is something you don't hear about every day. While Nexos are rarer than even endangered Northwest Bornean orangutans, the highlight of this story is the cause of the gas leak.

nexo front%20(2)

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), almost the entire population of Hyundai Nexos (manufactured between 2019 to 2024) could be emitting a constant cloud of white hydrogen fog due to a flaw in the pressure relief system. Specifically, the Thermally-activated Pressure Relief Device (TPRD) has a glass bulb that functions like an electrical fuse that, in the event of the hydrogen fuel overheating, is supposed to fracture at a specific temperature, thus releasing the gas into the atmosphere and avoiding over-pressurization in the tanks.

However, the filed documents state that "the glass bulb-type mechanism in the subject vehicles could prematurely fracture due to microcracks in the glass, which could lead to inadvertent discharge of hydrogen gas during normal vehicle operation." The biggest risk factor is if the leaking gas is allowed to build in a confined space, such as in a garage. An ignition source could easily spark a fireball, at the very least.

Hyundai informs owners that a telltale sign of a fault glass bulb is that they'll hear a loud wind-rushing noise along with a build up of a white fog cloud at the rear of the vehicle. Owners will also see a rapid fall in the fuel gauge level, accompanied by the dreaded check-engine light.

As serious as this issue definitely is, it's hard to not to think of fart lighting memes, but nonetheless, Hyundai will replace the glass bulb (with a metal version) at its expense. Until owners receive their recall instructions, the South Korean automaker says that the Nexos are still safe to drive, but recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.
Tags:  Automotive, hydrogen, hyundai, hyundai nexo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment