Humble Bundle Stand With Ukraine Pulls In Over $5M For Charity, Get Your Game On In Support
War is a terrible thing, and while wade in too far into the darkness that's happening in Ukraine, we know that the people of that country need help, plain and simple. Sure, it is easy to be an armchair war analyst. We see them on social media all the time, but being one does not really help people. What if there was something more you could do to help those suffering in Ukraine, and get some great games, games assets, software, books, and more while you're at it?
That's where Humble Bundle, Razom for Ukraine, and the US International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief org have stepped up. Humble Bundle has worked with game publishers, developers, educators, software developers, and asset creators to help the people of Ukraine through those charities.
For a measly $40 you can have one hundred twenty-three (123) items available in this massive bundle. That is a huge value considering some of these games are also relatively recently released, such as Back 4 Blood (2021) which still retails at $59.99 on Steam. That means that you are already saving about $20, plus you get many other awesome things and a bunch more games. You don't have to stop at $40 though, you can choose to put in as much funds as you'd like.
Not only is Humble Bundle working with all of these organizations to make this happen, but it also isn't even taking a cut. Neither are any of the developers of anything in the bundle. 100% of all of the purchases go to charity organizations in support of Ukraine. You can choose the distribution of the funds to each of those charity organizations when you purchase, though.
The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.— Humble Bundle (@humble) March 18, 2022
We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine.
All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief https://t.co/yw7Mmyhcdr pic.twitter.com/Tt5zb3hPrg
As of this writing, Humble has raised over $5,400,000 through this package and counting. While the listing shows 123 items, combing through the education assets, games development assets, games themselves, music software, photo software, graphic novels, and more, the total amount of actual product count is considered to be over 2,000 items.
We can't list them all here, but we'd like to list some notable items that usually are highly rated, or very useful in our opinion.
Screenshot of Humble Bundle Page showing more than $5,400,000 raised
- Satisfactory
- Back 4 Blood
- Metro Exodus
- This War of Mine
- Pathfinder Core Rulebook
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- The Boys Graphic Novel
- Game Maker Studio 2 Creator (1 Year)
- Complete Unity Developer 3D Course
- RPG Maker VX
- GameGuru
- Music Maker EDM Edition
- 3D Printable Assets by Hayland Terrain