Forget Foldable iPad, Huawei MateBook Fold Is A Slick Folding Laptop That's All Screen

Just as Samsung and Apple are duking it out
with skinny phones, Huawei steps in and says, "Hold my beer" while showing off its new MateBook Fold, a foldable-screen laptop that, when unfolded, is thinner than your average phone. The party trick is an 18-inch foldable display, which makes the device either an all-screen laptop or folding tablet—you decide. Unfortunately, as much as we want one (for testing purposes, ahem), the MateBook Fold is only available in China plus will require you to part with $3,300 to start.
The most striking feature of the MateBook Fold is undoubtedly its massive 18-inch foldable screen. When fully deployed, the device is slender, measuring 7.3 millimeters. For reference, the iPhone 16
is 7.8mm and the 17 Air is expected to 5.5mm (both taken at their thinnest point minus the camera hump). When folded, the laptop is 14.9mm thick, which makes it one of the thinnest laptops ever, although still behind the likes of the 10.0mm thick ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED and the 8.9 mm Acer Swift 7
, to name a couple. Still, for what it is, the MateBook Fold maintains a surprisingly lightweight profile, tipping the scales at just 1.16 kilograms (2.5 pounds).
Beyond the physical design, the MateBook Fold packs a 3.3K dual-layer LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and 1,440Hzz PWM dimming. The 92% screen-to-body ratio would definitely make this fantastic for media consumption.
Under the hood, the MateBook Fold runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS
, although the company hasn't confirmed the processor. The device is configurable with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage. There's also a 74.69Whr battery, two fans, a vapor cooling system, and six speakers packed into that svelte aluminum body. The specs sheet also indicates two front 8 megapixel cameras, four mics, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB-C ports, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.
The foldable laptop/tablet is available now for pre-order
in China for approximately $3,300 in black, white, and blue colorways. It will come bundled with a physical Bluetooth keyboard to complement virtual one which is the primary typing interface.