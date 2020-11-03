CATEGORIES
How To Enter Google's Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes For Your Chance At $5,000

Pixel 5 04
The Pixel 5 is Google's current flagship smartphone, and the company is heavily playing up its ability to connect to next-generation 5G networks. As a result, the company is currently running what it is calling the Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes where you have the chance to win up to $5,000.

In case you have put two and two together already, 5G = $5,000. Corny, yes, but we're not going to argue with the chance to win a boatload of cash. Five Grand Prize Winners will receive $5,000 (actually $7,000, with $2,000 reserved to help offset taxes), which will be deposited into your Google Pay account.

Taking part in the contest is relatively easy if were already looking to purchase a Pixel 5, as you will automatically entered if you purchase one from the Google Store between November 2nd and November 30th. You can view the full contest rules here.

5g sweepstakes

If you already purchased a Pixel 5, or if you simply want to get in on the action without making a purchase, the way of entering the sweepstake is downright antiquated. You actually have to mail in a letter via the U.S. Postal Service to enter. Say what?

In a number #10 envelope, insert one (1) 3” x 5” card with the following information: hand printed name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and date of birth. Hand print on the upper left hand corner of the #10 envelope a name and return address. Send to: Google Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 488, Syosset, New York, 11791-0488. For each envelope received earn one (1) Sweepstakes entry. Incomplete mail-in entries will be disqualified. Envelopes must be mailed individually (envelopes received with multiple entries will be disqualified and destroyed). Mail-in entries must be postmarked by November 30, 2020 and received by December 3, 2020 

Entering sweepstakes via the mail seems like something straight out of the 20th century, and definitely not in keeping with the Google's spotlight on next-generation wireless connectivity. A simple online submission form would seemingly have been more appropriate, but we digress... The winners will be announced on or about December 20th.

We reviewed the Google Pixel 5 last month and came away impressed with its solid build quality, impressive cameras (enhanced by Google's excellent AI), good battery life and no-frills Android UI experience.


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 5

