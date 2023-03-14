CATEGORIES
home News

How Sony's RX99 Point-And-Shoot Camera Enables The Visually Impaired Get Into Photography

by Aaron LeongTuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:52 AM EDT
hero SonyHX99
Imagine being visually impaired and yet still able to capture images with a point-and-shoot camera—using the viewfinder, no less. Sounds like a contradiction? Not with a kit developed by Sony, it doesn't!

Sony Electronics is very proud of its new retinal projection camera kit (DSC-HX99RNV), and rightfully so. The kit—comprised of Sony's popular HX99 travel (and budget vlog) point-and-shoot camera mated to a QD Laser Retissa Neoviewer viewfinder—is designed to empower people with poor vision to enjoy photography directly through their retinas. 

SonyHX99b

The way it works is pretty remarkable: the Retissa Neoviewer (leveraging images from the HX99 viewfinder) uses the retina as a projection screen. It basically bypasses the focusing function of the eye, guiding a set of RGB laser light beams into the eye using MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) mirrors and lenses, and finally casting a sharp image onto the retina.

SonyHX99

According to Dr. Mitsuru Sugawara, President and CEO of QD Laser, Inc., "the laser retinal projection of RETISSA NEOVIEWER is a completely new technology that has been put to practical use for the first time in the world." Despite the advanced technology found here, the HX99RNV kit will only set potential buyers back $600. This price—of which the camera usually retails for $450 alone—is possible because Sony plans on eating most of the development and production costs so the kit can be more obtainable by its target audience.

Sony's website goes on to state that it realizes that the kit may not be a good fit for everyone, so they're allowing buyers to try the device and return it within 30 days if it doesn't meet expectations. The HX99 itself is a potent camera, sporting an 18.2MP sensor with BIONZ X processing, 24-720mm/30x zoom (which the kit can use to its full extent), and minimalist physical controls. The DSC-HX99RNV kit will go on sale sometime early this Summer.
Tags:  (nyse:sony), sony dsc-hx99, hx99rnv, visually impaired
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment