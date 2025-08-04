CATEGORIES
home News

CloudFlare Warns Of Alarming Link-Wrapping Exploit To Steal Microsoft 365 Logins

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, August 04, 2025, 11:38 AM EDT
hero2 microsoft365 login hackers link email phishing
Within the last month, the Cloudflare Email Security team has observed and tracked some sophisticated cyberattacks in which malicious actors mask phishing links by exploiting link wrapping features on email services.

Before we delve into the nature of these attacks, it's good to understand link wrapping features. These features are designed to shield email users from phishing attacks (ransomware gangs use this a lot). They protect users by rewriting URLS and passing them through some scanning servers. So if an email user clicks on a rewritten URL, the security system will go ahead of the user and scrutinize the intended destination of the URL. If the destination is safe, it will allow entry; however, if it leads to a malicious destination, it displays a warning message on the screen and blocks access.

Well, hackers are now using sophisticated tactics to circumvent these link protection features, making their phishing links appear legitimate to users.

At least two separate phishing email campaigns are deploying the aforementioned tactic. In one of these attacks, hackers trick Microsoft Office 365 users into clicking a malicious link to open a document. If a user falls for this subterfuge, the link will redirect a couple of times and ultimately land the victim on a fake Microsoft Office 365 login page. This fraudulent page is where hackers exfiltrate a victim's username and password.

hero microsoft365 login hackers link email phishing

In the second attack, hackers create fake email messages with a 'Go to file' button and a link already processed with an abused link protection service. If users click this button, they are redirected to a fake Microsoft login page where their login credentials will be harvested.

Cloudflare is encouraging Microsoft users to remain vigilant and wary of these attacks. To protect yourself, it's better to hover over any link to confirm its destination before clicking. Beyond this, it's always good to verify the sender's email address and ensure it's legitimate. Also, it's worth noting that any email that creates a sense of urgency or pressures you into clicking a link is likely a scam. Stay vigilant!
Tags:  security, Hackers, microsoft-365
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment