Hackers Prove Alarming Remote Code Execution Attack In Malicious CS:GO Game Servers





Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has been going strong since 2012, regularly hitting the “Top Games By Current Player Count” list on Steam. With this thriving community, it could make for a great opportunity to try and hack players through the game, and it seems that is indeed a potential threat. Researchers recently found a way to get reliable remote code execution on players’ computers just by joining a malicious community server.





CS:GO's Community Server Browser



Therefore, the group went on to test the idea of a malicious community server, and it appears they were successful. On Thursday, the group published a blog stating they had “managed to find and exploit two bugs that, when combined, lead to reliable remote code execution on a player’s machine when connecting to our malicious server.” The first bug is “an information leak that enabled us to break ASLR in the client’s game process,” while the second is an “out-of-bounds access of a global array in the .data section of one of the game’s loaded modules, leading to control over the instruction pointer.”













This works because when a player joins a server, the game client and community server begin communicating information and assets. While there is some more in-depth information about this, it all culminates in popping calculator.exe, as shown in the above video. Thankfully, these bugs have now been fixed, but it appears it was not without trouble as Valve went quiet about the situation initially. According to the blog post, the researchers “did not even receive an acknowledgment by a Valve representative,” in over four months. Seemingly, Valve also ignored other researchers with similar impacts over this timeframe, but it is unknown what they had reported.