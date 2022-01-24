Watch Grand Theft Auto V Improbably Played On An OG Game Boy Handheld
What if you want to go smaller than something like a mobile phone though? Like a 2.6-inch (66 mm) screen with a resolution of 160x144 pixels, and a whopping four colors?! You know, a Game Boy from 1989-1990. Well, Sebastian Staacks, a physicist and developer from Germany might just have your solution.
In a recent blog post and YouTube video, Sebastian goes into significant technical detail as to how he got this impressive feat of engineering to work, starting with taking advantage of a Wi-Fi cartridge he built himself to work with the classic handheld. He then goes into an explanation on how the actual Game Boy display palette works.
How does this mean you can play GTA V on a Game Boy? Well, this display method was the biggest step after making sure a solid Wi-Fi connection. As the developer shows, it’s really just streaming the video output from his Playstation and accepting input from the Game Boy controller. So really, we said “modder” at the opening of this article, but Sebastian technically did not modify his Game Boy in technical sense, but modified his homemade Wi-Fi cartridge in order to support the input and the display. This effectively enabled him to remote control his Playstation console to play GTA V on the device, so it’s not truly portable. In his video, though, Sebastion puts together some interesting math equating the amount of visual data being transferred to equate to about 168.75 KB/second, or about eight times the total data of a Game Boy Tetris cartridge (for reference).