Google Search Dark Mode Is Now Even Darker On Some Devices, How To Enable It





References to a 40+ year-old text-based-adventure-game (Zork) aside, Google has decided that the dark theme on its search page is not quite dark enough for some. The synonymous-with-search provider has been applying pure-black to the dark theme available on its search engine interface to users seemingly at random. We want to show you just what it would look like if you manage to get the new visual, and if you don't already have dark mode enabled, we will show you how.









Dark-mode pure-black has been on Google search for Android phones for some time now. The benefit here is that many phone displays utilize OLED, and pure black turns off the OLED pixels, thus extending the display's life. It is plausible that because some manufacturers are starting to provide OLED to desktop and laptop displays, Google has decided to be benevolent and help them last longer.







The new pure-black mode features a mild change from a purple-ish hue to something closer to blue on most links, but the descriptors remain the same color. The changes seen in pure-black mode make the page feel like it has a significantly higher contrast that some users prefer. There is no way to know if you would get the pure-black results when you're in dark mode, but turning on dark mode is easy enough to do if you wish to find out.







To do so, head to the main Google website. The Chrome default search page does not count, as this only works on Google.com . Click "Settings" at the bottom right, and click 'Dark theme' ensuring that the panel displays 'On'. That's it all you have to do now is run your search and find out if you're one of the lucky random few who gets to see into the night of Google pure-black results.