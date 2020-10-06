G-Suite Rebranded To Google Workspace With New Features For Remote Workers





The Google Suite of products for productivity is getting a new look under the new name of Google Workspace . The new identity is meant to show “a new deeply integrated product experience, plus new editions to purchase tailored to customers' needs.” This new brand will roll out to business customers immediately and will come to regular customers in the coming months.





Since July, Google has been working on this improved experience, which “provides the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate.” It includes new features inside the Google Workspace to get things done. The features include the following highlights from Google:

Linked previews: Available today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document, saving time switching between apps and tabs, and allowing more time to get work done.

Smart chips in Docs, Sheets, and Slides: Beginning to roll out today, when you @mention someone in a document, a popup will display details providing context and even suggest actions like sharing the document. By connecting users to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Workspace helps users get more done from where they already are.

Doc creation in rooms: In the coming weeks, Google Workspace will enable users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without ever having to switch tabs or tools. This will reduce complexity and help ensure all team members have visibility into relevant project work.

Meet picture-in-picture across Docs, Sheets and Slides: Back in July, Google announced it's bringing Meet picture-in-picture to Gmail and Chat, so users can see and hear the people they're working with while collaborating. In the coming months, Google will roll out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, meaning users will get the benefit of those nonverbal cues that come with actually seeing someone's face when collaborating in real time.