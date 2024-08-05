Google Sounds Urgent Warning To Kill This Setting On Your Android Phone
It works like this: a group uses a device known as a Stingray, a False Base Station, or an "SMS Blaster" to pretend to be a 5G cell tower. Smartphones connect to it and it immediately sends them a command to step down to 2G, which they will obey if the "Allow 2G" option is still enabled. Once that happens, they can exploit the lack of modern security features in the 2G communications standard to essentially pretend to be you on the internet.
The post from Google notes that these attacks can work even if your carrier no longer supports 2G, as the 2G signal comes from the SMS Blaster itself, not from the network. You're not necessarily safe if you avoid high-traffic areas, either, as these devices can be highly portable, carried in a backpack or other means. It offers up the example of fraudsters pretending to be a bank's notification system as one dangerous example.
Google says that the Allow 2G checkbox is an easy mitigation for these kind of attacks. With it disabled, the phone can still make emergency use of 2G networks, but it won't step down to 2G unless the user attempts to make an emergency call. Someone using an SMS Blaster can still interrupt your internet connection, but that's where their malfeasance ends, at least as far as your phone is concerned.