CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, May 27, 2021, 04:03 PM EDT

Here's How Gmail Users Can Now Save Images Directly To Google Photos

google unveils save to photos feature
The Google I/O event this year brought forth a whole bunch of different Google announcements, such as changes in WearOS or the Android 12 Public Beta. While those announcements took centerstage, other handy changes were introduced to make Google’s Workspace apps more productive. Now the company has announced a handy “Save to Google Photos” shortcut in Gmail for consumers.

When anyone receives a Gmail message, includes attachments will appear in a row below the body of the message. Users would then see a download or “Add to Drive” option when hovering on these items, which is quite handy. Google has now added a “Save To Photos” button, which allows the photo attachment to be directly saved to Google Photos.
pepper attachment google unveils save to photos feature

Google explains on its blog that this feature “feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos.” While they explain it as if it was a massive burden to manually back up photos, the new button is certainly a nice feature to have.

pepper attachment 2 google unveils save to photos feature

If you want to try this out, it will slowly become available up to 15 days from May 26th for all Google Workspace, GSuite Basic, Business, and personal Google accounts. Do you think this little button will save you time in the long run? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.
Tags:  Google, Gmail, (nasdaq:goog), google-io

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment