Google Has Started Deleting Gmail Accounts, Here’s How To Save Yours

by Alan VelascoTuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:56 PM EDT
gmail inactive account deletion hero
Google is getting serious about deleting Gmail accounts that have been left inactive by users, as it works to improve the Gmail experience. Initially, the company made the announcement last year about the change to its inactive account policy, and it seems as if it is finally rolling out to accounts that meet the criteria. However, it’s fairly easy to keep an account in good standing and avoid deletion.

Users looking to keep an extra Gmail account active can do so by performing one of several actions. These include sending an e-mail from that account, watching a YouTube video while logged in with the account, performing a Google search, or signing in to a third-party app or service using the Gmail account. Additionally, any Gmail account being used with any of Google’s subscription services will continue to be viewed as an active account with not extra work necessary by the user.

gmail inactive account deletion body

The reason Google is looking to trim unused accounts is for increased security. Oftentimes these forgotten accounts use simple passwords or passwords that are reused with other online accounts, alongside lacking any kind of 2 factor authentication. This makes these accounts attractive targets for threat actors who would like to take them over and use them as part of malicious e-mail campaigns.

Moreover, Google says that this plan is also in keeping with the company’s efforts that “limits the amount of time Google retains your unused personal information.” It’s encouraging to see the company mention this, as younger users may bounce around different Gmail accounts over time, potentially leaving behind personal information in an older, unused account that they forget about.

However, it’s important to note that these deletions will only apply to personal Gmail accounts. The company says that the enforcement of the new policy does not appy to “accounts for organizations like schools or businesses.”

While it might be annoying for users who juggle several accounts to have to jump through hoops to keep them active, this is probably a good move for both Google and its users.
