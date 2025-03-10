Google Silent As Chromecast Owners Report Bricking Issue, Try These Workarounds





Owners of Google's second generation Chromecast are wondering if Google deprecated and subsequently bricked their dongles over the weekend, as complaints are piling up of running into an odd error message when trying to cast. Same goes for Google's Chromecast Audio. So far, Google has been eerily silent on the issue, though there are some workarounds you can try. More on those in a moment.





There are multiple threads on Reddit (like this one and here's another ) detailing the issue. The complaints are mostly similar. While attempting to cast, an error message pops up suggesting that the firmware needs updated, or that an authentication issue exists. Here's a look at one of the messages...







Source: Reddit user matthijspc





"Untrusted device. Living Room TV couldn't be verified. This could be caused by outdated device firmwware," the error message reads. Some users are seeing a different but somewhat similar error message that stages, "We couldn't authenticate your Chromecast. Please visit support.com/chromecast for help troubleshooting this issue."





Either way, the dongle doesn't function and Google's support page isn't providing relief. Users report having no success with restarting their dongles or even perform a factory reset, among other troubleshooting steps. On the bright side, the annoying bug is limited to older Chromecast models—we haven't seen any complaints of newer Chromecast models running into the same issue.





One of the theories being floated is that Google retired the older dongles and pulled the rug out from under owners. It doesn't appear that's the case, though. In the second Reddit thread linked above, a user claims to have contacted Google support, which told them "they're aware of the problem and waiting for a fix."

Can Google actually put out a statement about the chromecast outage? They just keep replying to tweets asking those complaining dm them, but it takes two mins to see EVERYONE is having the issue, can you not let your customers know you’re trying to fix the issue? — niamh (@WAKEUPDONNlE) March 9, 2025

In other words, this is some kind of server side SNAFU on Google's part. That said, Google hasn't issued a formal statement, so at least publicly, it's frustratingly silent on the issue.





What about those workarounds we mentioned earlier? Reddit user tcebb posted a technical breakdown of what he believes is causing the issue, as well as several potential fixes. One of them is as follows...





Fix casting from Android (GUI method)