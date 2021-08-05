Google's New Nest Smart Home Lineup Includes Cheaper Battery-Powered Cameras And Doorbell





Google is looking to make home security cheaper and easier to setup using wire-free options, smart alerts, and enhanced privacy via a line of new next-generation of Nest Cams and Doorbell. With these new products, Google is taking a hard swing at Amazon with its Ring family of products.

Google Nest Cam









Kicking things off is the next-generation Nest Cam, an indoor or outdoor camera that comes with a rechargeable battery. This wire-free solution allows you to put the camera wherever you may need it at a moment's notice. From keeping an eye on the kids inside or watching the front door for a delivery while you are away, you can move the camera by simply pulling it off the base and attaching it to a different magnetic base. If you wanted though, the camera could also be wired-in using a weatherproof cable as shown below.















Google Nest Cam With Floodlight









If you want to shed some light on a situation without using night vision, the Nest Cam with floodlights attached will do just the trick. While there are not many details on this device which is only said to be "Coming soon," it appears to be a new Nest Cam with two spotlights attached and will probably need to be hardwired to power. This will reportedly start at $279.99, but it may be cheaper to buy a Nest Cam and motion-activated floodlight from your local hardware store. Hopefully, we will find out more about this soon , however.

Nest Doorbell Battery Edition









One of the biggest obstacles to having a smart doorbell is simply installing it if you live in a rental or somewhere that prohibits a doorbell change. Thankfully, Google may have solved this problem with the next generation of Nest Doorbell, which has a battery rather than requiring a power connection. Of course, you could still replace your doorbell as well, but either way would work nearly the same.











