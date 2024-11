Google Issues Mandatory 2FA Security Warning, Here’s The Deadline To Turn It On

Phase 1 (Starting November 2024) : Encourage MFA adoption.

Google has given notice that anyone using its Google Cloud services will need to secure their account(s) via 2FA, as the tech giant will be making it mandatory by the end of 2025.The move is similar to when Github required all developers using its platform to protect their accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA) by the end of last year. Just as Google is now, Github noted the mandate as being necessary to create the strongest account security possible for its users as being the driving factor behind the decision.In a press release, Google remarked, “We will be implementing mandatory MFA for Google Cloud in a phased approach that will roll out to all users worldwide during 2025. To ensure a smooth transition, Google Cloud will provide advance notification to enterprises and users along the way to help plan MFA deployments.”According to Google, the phased approach to MFA will include three phases:Google pioneered consumer-scale MFA in 2011 with its launch of 2-Step Verification (2SV). The company says it chose the name “2-Step” as a “nod to the iconic Texan dance, making it a bit more approachable than the technical term “two-factor authentication.” In 2014, Google introduced phishing-resistant Security Keys for Google Accounts. It was later standardized with the deployment of passkeys, which offers the same security, but with the ability to use a fingerprint or facial recognition for an easier sign-in experience.For those who have not already enabled 2FA on their Google Cloud accounts, they can do so now by following these two steps:Google encourages all of its Google Cloud users to enable 2SV as soon as possible. Are you a Google Cloud user? Have you implemented 2SV on your account yet? Let us know in the comments.