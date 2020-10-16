Google Unveils 'Hum to Search' To Find Those Earworm Songs Stuck In Your Head





Have you ever had a song stuck in your head, and you do not quite know the lyrics, but you know the tune? These earworms can also be incredibly frustrating when you cannot find the song, but Google is now looking to solve this problem by allowing for “Hum to search” functionality.





This algorithm is an exciting and impressive use of machine learning. Google trained machine learning models by converting the hum’s tune into a number sequence, which can be compared to a tune number sequence database. As Google explains, “a song’s melody is like its fingerprint,” and when you compare the base fingerprint from the tune you hum and a whole list of songs, you can get a solid match.