Google Gimps Huge Glupteba Botnet That Infects A Million Windows PCs With Malware





Generally when we talk about "botnets" we're talking about networks of devices infected with malware that serve an unintended (and usually malicious) purpose for an unknown external agent, one who controls the network with a centralized "command and control" service. An example would be the Srizbi botnet, formed by Windows machines infected by the Srizbi trojan, and said to be composed of some 450,000 compromised machines at its peak—although botnets don't necessarily have to use PCs.

Glupteba is an extremely complicated piece of malware, but even looking at the non-technical aspects of the operation is daunting. Glupteba malware is distributed through fake internet downloads for software cracks and pirated media as well as through Google ads and various front websites. It then coordinates using a variety of methods: HTTPS connections between numerous control servers and infected systems, as well as encrypted connections over the Bitcoin blockchain.





One of the fake download pages for Glupteba's malware.

